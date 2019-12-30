Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $14 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telaria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.25. Craig Hallum was of a view that TLRA is Buy in its latest report on December 06, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that TLRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 249.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.98 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 531265.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.76% incline from the average session volume which is 826980.0 shares. TLRA had ended its last session trading at $9.42. Telaria Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TLRA 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $10.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telaria Inc. generated 65.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Telaria Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Deutsche Bank also rated VIAC as Resumed on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that VIAC could down by -46.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.11% to reach $28.44/share. It started the day trading at $42.82 and traded between $41.62 and $41.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 38.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.12. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $35.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.35%, as 22.83M TLRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.41, while the P/B ratio is 3.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.31% over the last six months.

Similarly, FWU Life Insurance Austria AG decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.