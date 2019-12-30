Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

The shares of Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prologis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PLD is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Jefferies thinks that PLD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $94.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $88.35 while ending the day at $88.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a 55.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. PLD had ended its last session trading at $88.41. PLD 52-week low price stands at $55.92 while its 52-week high price is $92.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.53%. Prologis Inc. has the potential to record 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Stifel also rated BKD as Reiterated on August 07, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that BKD could surge by 22.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $9.07/share. It started the day trading at $7.065 and traded between $6.99 and $7.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKD's 50-day SMA is 7.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.29. The stock has a high of $8.80 for the year while the low is $5.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.95%, as 9.98M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.78% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,633,572 shares of BKD, with a total valuation of $125,903,704. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BKD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,714,994 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by 3.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,903,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -484,146 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. which are valued at $106,412,811. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,605,630 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,990,325 shares and is now valued at $92,750,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.