Two Stocks To Tuck Away: NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

The shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NetApp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Buy the NTAP stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Susquehanna was of a view that NTAP is Positive in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Cowen thinks that NTAP is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $63.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $61.39 while ending the day at $61.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 49.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. NTAP had ended its last session trading at $62.52. NetApp Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.94, with a beta of 1.57. NetApp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 NTAP 52-week low price stands at $44.55 while its 52-week high price is $78.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NetApp Inc. generated 2.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.42%. NetApp Inc. has the potential to record 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.87% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.83 and traded between $5.50 and $5.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYNE’s 50-day SMA is 6.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.68. The stock has a high of $16.47 for the year while the low is $2.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.05%, as 4.93M NTAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.81% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 531.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more ZYNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 3,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,683,403 shares of ZYNE, with a total valuation of $16,985,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZYNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,620,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 10.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,313,497 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,438 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,314,436. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,557 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 777,293 shares and is now valued at $4,920,265. Following these latest developments, around 12.52% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.