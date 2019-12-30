Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

The shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jagged Peak Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Overweight the JAG stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Piper Jaffray was of a view that JAG is Overweight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that JAG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.34 while ending the day at $8.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a 44.95% incline from the average session volume which is 3.45 million shares. JAG had ended its last session trading at $8.43. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JAG 52-week low price stands at $5.80 while its 52-week high price is $11.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jagged Peak Energy Inc. generated 10.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.58% to reach $18.11/share. It started the day trading at $18.95 and traded between $18.80 and $18.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARI’s 50-day SMA is 18.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.63. The stock has a high of $19.76 for the year while the low is $16.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.98%, as 9.38M JAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,194,960 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,706,213 shares of ARI, with a total valuation of $433,112,512. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $304,809,390 worth of shares.

Similarly, Qatar Investment Authority (Inves… decreased its Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,493,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. which are valued at $191,716,775. In the same vein, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 460,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,459,968 shares and is now valued at $99,753,615.