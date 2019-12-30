Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.50. CapitalOne was of a view that FET is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.60 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 564130.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.28% incline from the average session volume which is 929040.0 shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $1.74. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 28.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.22% to reach $30.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.38 and traded between $27.08 and $27.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NI’s 50-day SMA is 27.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.31. The stock has a high of $30.67 for the year while the low is $24.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.23%, as 9.57M FET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.57% of NiSource Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more NI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,716,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,939,447 shares of NI, with a total valuation of $1,347,348,373. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,149,957,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NiSource Inc. shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,956,963 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 273,896 shares of NiSource Inc. which are valued at $633,661,671. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NiSource Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 499,607 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,134,303 shares and is now valued at $506,102,314. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of NiSource Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.