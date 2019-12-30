Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ABB Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ABB is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that ABB is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.65.

The shares of the company added by 0.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.09 while ending the day at $24.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 32.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. ABB had ended its last session trading at $24.06. ABB Ltd currently has a market cap of $52.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.89, with a beta of 1.20. ABB Ltd debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ABB 52-week low price stands at $17.71 while its 52-week high price is $24.11.

The ABB Ltd generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. ABB Ltd has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.68% to reach $10.71/share. It started the day trading at $4.21 and traded between $4.07 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 3.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.67. The stock has a high of $7.83 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.33%, as 1.20M ABB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 756.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought more HBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchasing 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,994,123 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $124,620,723. GMT Capital Corp. meanwhile sold more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,138,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by 109.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,620,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,500,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. which are valued at $28,273,600. In the same vein, Heathbridge Capital Management Lt… increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,665,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,778,215 shares and is now valued at $22,232,545. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.