Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -1.78% on 12/27/19. The shares fell to a low of $9.86 before closing at $9.96. Intraday shares traded counted 10.81 million, which was 44.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.52M. TEVA’s previous close was $10.14 while the outstanding shares total $1.07B. The firm has a beta of 1.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.55, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 0.37. The TEVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.07 and a $20.21 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TEVA, the company has in raw cash 1.24 billion on their books with 3.13 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.54 billion million total, with 14.11 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded a total of 4.26 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.44 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.83 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.07B with the revenue now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TEVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TEVA attractive?

In related news, Executive VP, Global R&D, Fridriksdottir Hafrun sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.49, for a total value of 45,214. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, McClellan Michael James now sold 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,138. Also, EVP, Growth Markets Commercial, Nazzi Gianfranco sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 18. The shares were price at an average price of 7.82 per share, with a total market value of 7,523. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, North America Commercial, O’Grady Brendan P. now holds 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,869. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.11%.

2 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TEVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.89.