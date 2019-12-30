Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Physicians Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the DOC stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $21. Citigroup was of a view that DOC is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that DOC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.97.

The shares of the company added by 0.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.615 while ending the day at $18.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 25.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. DOC had ended its last session trading at $18.65. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $3.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.35, with a beta of 0.38. DOC 52-week low price stands at $15.20 while its 52-week high price is $19.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Physicians Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could surge by 70.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $4.01 and traded between $3.95 and $3.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 4.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.18. The stock has a high of $48.80 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.35%, as 4.96M DOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.38% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 31,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,652,209 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $8,013,214. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,359,385 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Novavax Inc. shares by 24.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 488,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,559 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $2,367,052. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,066 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 424,189 shares and is now valued at $2,057,317. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.