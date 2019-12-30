Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.97.

The shares of the company added by 10.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3761 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 898150.0 shares were traded which represents a -118.36% decline from the average session volume which is 411310.0 shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. UBS also rated MTCH as Upgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that MTCH could down by -2.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.84% to reach $82.35/share. It started the day trading at $84.21 and traded between $82.16 and $84.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTCH’s 50-day SMA is 71.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.13. The stock has a high of $95.32 for the year while the low is $40.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.24%, as 30.55M KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 57.98% of Match Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.37, while the P/B ratio is 103.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sands Capital Management LLC bought more MTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sands Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,862,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,318,377 shares of MTCH, with a total valuation of $868,199,211. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,337,641 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Match Group Inc. shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,075,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 120,303 shares of Match Group Inc. which are valued at $357,689,665. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Match Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 609,642 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,421,925 shares and is now valued at $170,697,274. Following these latest developments, around 24.00% of Match Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.