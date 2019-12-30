Ride Out The Next Market Storm With International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

The shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Paper Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $38. Stephens was of a view that IP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that IP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.77 while ending the day at $45.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 58.21% incline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. IP had ended its last session trading at $46.19. International Paper Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IP 52-week low price stands at $36.45 while its 52-week high price is $48.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Paper Company generated 697.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.38%. International Paper Company has the potential to record 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Guggenheim also rated CNSL as Downgrade on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that CNSL could surge by 22.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.53% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.04 and traded between $3.85 and $3.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNSL’s 50-day SMA is 3.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.28. The stock has a high of $12.10 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.93%, as 10.24M IP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.94% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 909.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 179,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,671,227 shares of CNSL, with a total valuation of $38,736,554. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,105,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 1.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,872,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 74,787 shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $17,686,395. In the same vein, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,979,791 shares and is now valued at $14,446,641. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.