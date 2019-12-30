Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

The shares of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globalstar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2017, to Buy the GSAT stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.48 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.64 million shares were traded which represents a -163.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. GSAT had ended its last session trading at $0.57. Globalstar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GSAT 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $0.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Globalstar Inc. generated 87.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Globalstar Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is now rated as Neutral. Maxim Group also rated PBI as Initiated on June 01, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PBI could surge by 28.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.75% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.04 and traded between $3.93 and $3.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBI’s 50-day SMA is 4.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.77. The stock has a high of $8.32 for the year while the low is $3.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.59%, as 30.82M GSAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.24% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.63, while the P/B ratio is 26.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,323,167 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,673,173 shares of PBI, with a total valuation of $111,500,645. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,458,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,651,082 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,000 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. which are valued at $26,616,596. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,685 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,422,136 shares and is now valued at $25,538,261. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.