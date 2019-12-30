Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foundation Building Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the FBM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on June 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.19 while ending the day at $20.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -429.8% decline from the average session volume which is 367990.0 shares. FBM had ended its last session trading at $18.91. Foundation Building Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FBM 52-week low price stands at $8.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Foundation Building Materials Inc. generated 22.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. Foundation Building Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.95% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.61 and traded between $10.33 and $10.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN’s 50-day SMA is 9.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.77. The stock has a high of $16.27 for the year while the low is $7.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.38%, as 17.71M FBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PTEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,162,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,877,175 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $159,821,945. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $155,786,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 4.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,549,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 567,503 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $121,130,384. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,069,809 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,950,536 shares and is now valued at $88,957,792. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.