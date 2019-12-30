Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $2.70. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Wolfe Research was of a view that CCO is Peer Perform in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that CCO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 14.2% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $2.88. CCO 52-week low price stands at $2.06 while its 52-week high price is $5.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 341.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 128.0%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $89. Goldman also rated EQR as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $86 suggesting that EQR could surge by 6.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $86.95/share. It started the day trading at $81.16 and traded between $80.60 and $80.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQR’s 50-day SMA is 84.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.77. The stock has a high of $89.55 for the year while the low is $63.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.11%, as 4.52M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Equity Residential shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EQR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -474,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,951,117 shares of EQR, with a total valuation of $3,995,540,057. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EQR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,409,154,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Equity Residential shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,789,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,858 shares of Equity Residential which are valued at $2,194,700,577. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equity Residential shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,885 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,926,251 shares and is now valued at $1,610,623,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Equity Residential stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.