Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

The shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimera Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the CIM stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIM is Outperform in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CIM is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.77.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.27 while ending the day at $21.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -35.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. CIM had ended its last session trading at $21.26. CIM 52-week low price stands at $17.63 while its 52-week high price is $21.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.0%. Chimera Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotia Howard Weil published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is now rated as Sector Perform. Mizuho also rated PXD as Upgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $191 suggesting that PXD could surge by 13.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $152.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.20% to reach $176.27/share. It started the day trading at $153.27 and traded between $151.70 and $151.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXD’s 50-day SMA is 134.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.62. The stock has a high of $178.22 for the year while the low is $114.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.11%, as 3.76M CIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PXD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 19,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,140,986 shares of PXD, with a total valuation of $1,679,943,650. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PXD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,527,571,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,183,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,321 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company which are valued at $1,046,238,725. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,771 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,099,693 shares and is now valued at $1,035,464,753. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.