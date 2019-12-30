Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

The shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tronox Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2018, to Equal-Weight the TROX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2017. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TROX is Outperform in its latest report on August 13, 2015. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TROX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.445 while ending the day at $11.47. During the trading session, a total of 637601.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. TROX had ended its last session trading at $11.89. Tronox Holdings plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TROX 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $15.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tronox Holdings plc generated 316.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.43%. Tronox Holdings plc has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $15.92/share. It started the day trading at $12.26 and traded between $11.92 and $11.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TME’s 50-day SMA is 12.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.44. The stock has a high of $19.97 for the year while the low is $11.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.51%, as 31.78M TROX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.23, while the P/B ratio is 3.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TME shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,208,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,958,289 shares of TME, with a total valuation of $757,711,532. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… meanwhile bought more TME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $304,778,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, D1 Capital Partners LLC increased its Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by 24.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,200,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,700,000 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group which are valued at $300,806,000. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,157,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,104,538 shares and is now valued at $200,179,407. Following these latest developments, around 100.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.