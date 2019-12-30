Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

The shares of Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Otonomy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that OTIC is Neutral in its latest report on August 30, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that OTIC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.27.

The shares of the company added by 10.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $3.03. During the trading session, a total of 498006.0 shares were traded which represents a -379.64% decline from the average session volume which is 103830.0 shares. OTIC had ended its last session trading at $2.74. OTIC 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $3.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Otonomy Inc. generated 16.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Otonomy Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.90% to reach $22.92/share. It started the day trading at $17.775 and traded between $17.36 and $17.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MT’s 50-day SMA is 16.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.04. The stock has a high of $24.24 for the year while the low is $12.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.81%, as 11.40M OTIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of ArcelorMittal shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MT shares, increasing its portfolio by 150.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 3,537,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,887,072 shares of MT, with a total valuation of $100,727,802. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more MT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,644,488 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,550,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,393 shares of ArcelorMittal which are valued at $43,631,099. In the same vein, Luminus Management LLC decreased its ArcelorMittal shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,478,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,250,836 shares and is now valued at $21,401,804. Following these latest developments, around 44.80% of ArcelorMittal stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.