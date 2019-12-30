Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Montage Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Overweight the MR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. CapitalOne was of a view that MR is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 08, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 187.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.41 while ending the day at $7.44. During the trading session, a total of 421456.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.71% incline from the average session volume which is 559760.0 shares. MR had ended its last session trading at $7.83. Montage Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $273.57 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.14, with a beta of 1.98. Montage Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MR 52-week low price stands at $2.59 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Montage Resources Corporation generated 11.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. Montage Resources Corporation has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. SVB Leerink also rated CLVS as Downgrade on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CLVS could surge by 33.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.36% to reach $16.81/share. It started the day trading at $11.64 and traded between $10.86 and $11.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLVS’s 50-day SMA is 8.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.89. The stock has a high of $32.05 for the year while the low is $2.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.10%, as 26.86M MR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 51.65% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 178.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Palo Alto Investors LP sold more CLVS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Palo Alto Investors LP selling -420,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,720,744 shares of CLVS, with a total valuation of $70,480,708. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,746,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,861,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,490 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. which are valued at $57,650,284. In the same vein, Redmile Group LLC increased its Clovis Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,607,800 shares and is now valued at $53,864,454. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.