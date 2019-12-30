Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invitation Homes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $28.50. Mizuho was of a view that INVH is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that INVH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.3584 while ending the day at $29.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 70.68% incline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. INVH had ended its last session trading at $29.43. INVH 52-week low price stands at $19.57 while its 52-week high price is $31.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.45%. Invitation Homes Inc. has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated UNVR as Resumed on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $35 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 13.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.585 and traded between $24.20 and $24.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 23.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.70. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $16.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.36%, as 9.70M INVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought more UNVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchasing 914,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $390,626,864. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $341,107,967 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.