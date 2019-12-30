Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

The shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eversource Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Neutral the ES stock while also putting a $91 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $88. Macquarie was of a view that ES is Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ES is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $84.075 while ending the day at $84.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 17.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. ES had ended its last session trading at $84.30. Eversource Energy currently has a market cap of $27.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.55, with a beta of 0.19. Eversource Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ES 52-week low price stands at $63.10 while its 52-week high price is $86.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eversource Energy generated 22.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.51%. Eversource Energy has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.05% to reach $19.40/share. It started the day trading at $18.59 and traded between $18.34 and $18.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 17.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.71. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $11.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.41%, as 4.30M ES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -602,709 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,955,623 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $270,447,810. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,370,593 worth of shares.

Similarly, WEDGE Capital Management LLP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 9.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,102,139 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 519,137 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $103,431,256. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,009,371 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,927,515 shares and is now valued at $100,471,379. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.