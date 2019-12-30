Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

The shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Citigroup was of a view that ARCC is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2018. Compass Point thinks that ARCC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.41.

The shares of the company added by 0.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.56 while ending the day at $18.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 35.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. ARCC had ended its last session trading at $18.58. ARCC 52-week low price stands at $14.79 while its 52-week high price is $19.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Ares Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $113.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.63% to reach $125.17/share. It started the day trading at $113.93 and traded between $112.81 and $113.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WM’s 50-day SMA is 112.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 112.17. The stock has a high of $121.77 for the year while the low is $85.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.62%, as 5.21M ARCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Waste Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.76, while the P/B ratio is 7.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,336,855 shares of WM, with a total valuation of $3,989,884,298. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,758,594,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Waste Management Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,292,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 103,719 shares of Waste Management Inc. which are valued at $2,291,187,221. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Waste Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.