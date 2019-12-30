Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

The shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $82 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agree Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $82. Raymond James was of a view that ADC is Strong Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ADC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $82.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.38.

The shares of the company added by 0.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $69.04 while ending the day at $69.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -282.26% decline from the average session volume which is 323630.0 shares. ADC had ended its last session trading at $69.35. ADC 52-week low price stands at $56.61 while its 52-week high price is $79.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.49%. Agree Realty Corporation has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.01% to reach $33.29/share. It started the day trading at $16.17 and traded between $15.21 and $15.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WVE’s 50-day SMA is 26.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.25. The stock has a high of $48.64 for the year while the low is $14.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.87%, as 3.49M ADC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.63% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 421.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,775,207 shares of WVE, with a total valuation of $257,748,112. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more WVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,167,799 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares by 16.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,177,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 458,053 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. which are valued at $105,342,744. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 198,138 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,087,276 shares and is now valued at $102,343,199. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.