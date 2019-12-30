Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2019, to Neutral the ADVM stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that ADVM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that ADVM is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 286.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.16 while ending the day at $11.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -6.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $12.22. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.40 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $2.90 while its 52-week high price is $16.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 73.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated ENPH as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that ENPH could surge by 13.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.14% to reach $31.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.4899 and traded between $26.535 and $26.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 22.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.06. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $4.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.16%, as 23.76M ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.68% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.33, while the P/B ratio is 21.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ENPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 53.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,741,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,887,818 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $172,506,580. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,629,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 27.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,851,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,074,676 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $62,354,957. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 898,939 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,800,000 shares and is now valued at $61,236,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.