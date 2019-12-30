Mixed Analyst Attention: YayYo Inc. (NASDAQ:YAYO), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.35% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 457520.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.95% incline from the average session volume which is 952100.0 shares. YAYO had ended its last session trading at $1.47. YAYO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $4.36.

The YayYo Inc. generated 81000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.07% to reach $63.41/share. It started the day trading at $63.60 and traded between $61.89 and $62.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDC’s 50-day SMA is 54.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.02. The stock has a high of $65.31 for the year while the low is $35.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.95%, as 13.98M YAYO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.22% of Western Digital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,655,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,356,828 shares of WDC, with a total valuation of $1,678,849,153. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $972,604,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Western Digital Corporation shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,887,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,240 shares of Western Digital Corporation which are valued at $648,607,189. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Western Digital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,157,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,612,448 shares and is now valued at $534,124,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Western Digital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.