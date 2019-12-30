Mixed Analyst Attention: TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

The shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TiVo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2018, to Buy the TIVO stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $19.50. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on February 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TIVO is Buy in its latest report on February 02, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TIVO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $8.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -46.33% decline from the average session volume which is 974170.0 shares. TIVO had ended its last session trading at $8.50. TiVo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TIVO 52-week low price stands at $6.61 while its 52-week high price is $11.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TiVo Corporation generated 144.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 214.29%. TiVo Corporation has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. UBS also rated PINC as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that PINC could surge by 8.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.16% to reach $42.06/share. It started the day trading at $38.545 and traded between $37.69 and $38.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PINC’s 50-day SMA is 36.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.07. The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $27.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 9.33M TIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.56% of Premier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 916.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more PINC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 241,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,298,057 shares of PINC, with a total valuation of $223,832,946. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PINC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $209,349,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Premier Inc. shares by 10.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,943,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 463,983 shares of Premier Inc. which are valued at $175,709,653. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Premier Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 406,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,572,609 shares and is now valued at $126,970,524. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Premier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.