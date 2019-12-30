Mixed Analyst Attention: TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on July 06, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TTI is Overweight in its latest report on December 28, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that TTI is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.87 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 548613.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.91% incline from the average session volume which is 740460.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $1.98. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 35.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) is now rated as In-line. Telsey Advisory Group also rated LB as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that LB could surge by 8.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.98% to reach $19.88/share. It started the day trading at $18.55 and traded between $18.05 and $18.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LB’s 50-day SMA is 17.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.74. The stock has a high of $29.69 for the year while the low is $15.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.89%, as 18.24M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.16% of L Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 499,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,635,672 shares of LB, with a total valuation of $490,666,762. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more LB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,605,333 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its L Brands Inc. shares by 6.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,791,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,367 shares of L Brands Inc. which are valued at $321,390,018. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its L Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 983,063 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,928,770 shares and is now valued at $228,316,658. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of L Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.