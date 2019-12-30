Mixed Analyst Attention: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2018. Goldman was of a view that TEN is Neutral in its latest report on April 13, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that TEN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.85 while ending the day at $12.90. During the trading session, a total of 950681.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $13.39. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $7.62 while its 52-week high price is $37.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 395.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.69%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $1.15 and traded between $1.12 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 1.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.06. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 111.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 110.49M TEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.64% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.67% over the past 90 days while it lost 0.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 526,187 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,064,501 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $46,402,886. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,338,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 41.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,151,057 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,490,636 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $18,250,694. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,445 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,178,997 shares and is now valued at $10,372,267. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.