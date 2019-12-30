Mixed Analyst Attention: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.31 while ending the day at $8.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a 1.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $8.53. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $6.26 while its 52-week high price is $13.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 116.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at C.K. Cooper published a research note on July 19, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.15 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUSA’s 50-day SMA is 0.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.20. The stock has a high of $0.37 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.82%, as 2.09M SGMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 244.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC bought more HUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 89.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC purchasing 81,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 172,350 shares of HUSA, with a total valuation of $26,025. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HUSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 135,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. which are valued at $20,427. Following these latest developments, around 15.90% of Houston American Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.