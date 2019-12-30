Mixed Analyst Attention: Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2018. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intrepid Potash Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $2.50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that IPI is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2016. Cowen thinks that IPI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.53 while ending the day at $2.55. During the trading session, a total of 888503.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.94% decline from the average session volume which is 580940.0 shares. IPI had ended its last session trading at $2.66. Intrepid Potash Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 IPI 52-week low price stands at $2.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intrepid Potash Inc. generated 13.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. Intrepid Potash Inc. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Robert W. Baird also rated KEY as Downgrade on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that KEY could surge by 0.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.44% to reach $20.45/share. It started the day trading at $20.45 and traded between $20.225 and $20.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEY’s 50-day SMA is 19.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.58. The stock has a high of $20.52 for the year while the low is $14.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.34%, as 14.76M IPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of KeyCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,026,371 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,568,014 shares of KEY, with a total valuation of $2,182,693,791. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KEY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,188,315,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KeyCorp shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,413,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 554,860 shares of KeyCorp which are valued at $977,520,809. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its KeyCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,914,865 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,382,160 shares and is now valued at $783,010,082. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of KeyCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.