Mixed Analyst Attention: Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

The shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2018, to Neutral the HDSN stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on December 23, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 222.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.73.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.83 while ending the day at $0.98. During the trading session, a total of 813873.0 shares were traded which represents a -76.42% decline from the average session volume which is 461330.0 shares. HDSN had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Hudson Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 HDSN 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hudson Technologies Inc. generated 14.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.73%. Hudson Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on July 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.32% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $9.12 and traded between $8.98 and $8.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLM’s 50-day SMA is 8.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.25. The stock has a high of $11.53 for the year while the low is $7.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.85%, as 13.44M HDSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of SLM Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SLM shares, increasing its portfolio by 86.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 22,425,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,373,665 shares of SLM, with a total valuation of $412,627,362.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SLM Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,412,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -681,639 shares of SLM Corporation which are valued at $302,071,918. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SLM Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,064,647 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,089,099 shares and is now valued at $222,540,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SLM Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.