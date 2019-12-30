Mixed Analyst Attention: Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Community Health Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2018, to Neutral the CYH stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that CYH is Underweight in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that CYH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.76 while ending the day at $2.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 38.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. CYH had ended its last session trading at $2.80. CYH 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $5.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Community Health Systems Inc. generated 157.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.83%. Community Health Systems Inc. has the potential to record -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Robert W. Baird also rated KEYS as Upgrade on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that KEYS could surge by 13.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.41% to reach $120.00/share. It started the day trading at $104.36 and traded between $102.6441 and $103.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEYS’s 50-day SMA is 104.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.84. The stock has a high of $110.00 for the year while the low is $57.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.06%, as 9.47M CYH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.52% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.39, while the P/B ratio is 6.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 371,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,136,270 shares of KEYS, with a total valuation of $2,262,214,978. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more KEYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,673,246,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,120,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 338,598 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,083,190,479. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Keysight Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,966 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,720,750 shares and is now valued at $826,351,873. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.