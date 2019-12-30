Mixed Analyst Attention: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Outperform the CHRW stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. UBS was of a view that CHRW is Neutral in its latest report on May 01, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CHRW is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $80.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.08.

The shares of the company added by 0.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $77.79 while ending the day at $77.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 33.54% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. CHRW had ended its last session trading at $77.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.94, with a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 CHRW 52-week low price stands at $74.12 while its 52-week high price is $92.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. generated 384.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Compass Point also rated UE as Initiated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that UE could surge by 11.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.79% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.04 and traded between $18.87 and $19.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 20.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.72. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $15.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.52%, as 3.19M CHRW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.14% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.58, while the P/B ratio is 2.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 875.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 497,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,345,296 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $359,567,986. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $331,628,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 1.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,052,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -233,411 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $291,318,607. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 108,951 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,485,493 shares and is now valued at $134,444,270. Following these latest developments, around 5.34% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.