Mixed Analyst Attention: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

The shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ANGI Homeservices Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Neutral the ANGI stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. JP Morgan was of a view that ANGI is Overweight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Aegis Capital thinks that ANGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.24 while ending the day at $8.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 33.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. ANGI had ended its last session trading at $8.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 ANGI 52-week low price stands at $6.39 while its 52-week high price is $18.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ANGI Homeservices Inc. generated 402.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is now rated as Positive. Needham also rated VIAV as Reiterated on September 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that VIAV could surge by 10.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.11% to reach $16.95/share. It started the day trading at $15.47 and traded between $15.09 and $15.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAV’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.94. The stock has a high of $16.35 for the year while the low is $9.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.16%, as 12.42M ANGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 119.06, while the P/B ratio is 4.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VIAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 282,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,406,915 shares of VIAV, with a total valuation of $486,751,863. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,958,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,164,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -886,142 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. which are valued at $107,614,575. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,871,373 shares and is now valued at $103,208,022. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.