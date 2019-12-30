Mixed Analyst Attention: Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)

The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affimed N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 14, 2017. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Leerink Partners was of a view that AFMD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Laidlaw thinks that AFMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.67 while ending the day at $2.73. During the trading session, a total of 622627.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.09% incline from the average session volume which is 751010.0 shares. AFMD had ended its last session trading at $2.82. Affimed N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 AFMD 52-week low price stands at $2.18 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Affimed N.V. generated 66.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 189.47%. Affimed N.V. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Craig Hallum also rated IOTS as Initiated on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that IOTS could surge by 32.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.46% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.33 and traded between $7.87 and $8.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IOTS’s 50-day SMA is 7.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.01. The stock has a high of $11.97 for the year while the low is $4.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.28%, as 3.59M AFMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.46% of Adesto Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 403.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nokomis Capital LLC sold more IOTS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling -199,721 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,727,069 shares of IOTS, with a total valuation of $19,634,897. AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more IOTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,346,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adesto Technologies Corporation shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,656,447 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,227 shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation which are valued at $11,926,418. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Adesto Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,866 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,533,137 shares and is now valued at $11,038,586. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Adesto Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.