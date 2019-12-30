Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

The shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $162 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simon Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the SPG stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $193. JP Morgan was of a view that SPG is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2018. Stifel thinks that SPG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 170.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $173.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.21.

The shares of the company added by 0.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $146.8226 while ending the day at $147.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 30.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. SPG had ended its last session trading at $146.62. Simon Property Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.38, with a beta of 0.52. SPG 52-week low price stands at $142.40 while its 52-week high price is $186.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.9%. Simon Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. BofA/Merrill also rated K as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that K could down by -7.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.73% to reach $64.44/share. It started the day trading at $69.32 and traded between $68.66 and $69.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that K’s 50-day SMA is 64.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.33. The stock has a high of $69.12 for the year while the low is $51.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.38%, as 17.28M SPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.39% of Kellogg Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.75, while the P/B ratio is 8.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co…. sold more K shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co…. selling -100,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,731,838 shares of K, with a total valuation of $4,085,097,291. KeyBank, NA (Investment Managemen… meanwhile sold more K shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,584,337,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kellogg Company shares by 0.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,838,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,615 shares of Kellogg Company which are valued at $1,291,911,643. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kellogg Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638,404 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,002,107 shares and is now valued at $1,042,057,208. Following these latest developments, around 18.50% of Kellogg Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.