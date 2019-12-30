Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on October 04, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Williams Capital Group advised investors in its research note published on September 18, 2019, to Buy the MTDR stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. MKM Partners was of a view that MTDR is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that MTDR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.61 while ending the day at $17.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 34.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $17.86. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $12.16 while its 52-week high price is $22.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 40.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.62%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $35.73/share. It started the day trading at $31.07 and traded between $30.73 and $31.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGP’s 50-day SMA is 30.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.87. The stock has a high of $33.30 for the year while the low is $25.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.50%, as 13.38M MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of MGM Growth Properties LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 54.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,195,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,026,646 shares of MGP, with a total valuation of $279,735,760. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… meanwhile sold more MGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,276,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its MGM Growth Properties LLC shares by 15.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,560,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 746,379 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC which are valued at $172,322,560. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MGM Growth Properties LLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,309 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,090,346 shares and is now valued at $157,749,823. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.