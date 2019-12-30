Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

The shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manulife Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2018. Macquarie was of a view that MFC is Neutral in its latest report on August 04, 2016. CIBC thinks that MFC is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.91.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.07 while ending the day at $20.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 23.89% incline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. MFC had ended its last session trading at $20.13. Manulife Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.43. MFC 52-week low price stands at $13.60 while its 52-week high price is $20.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.52%. Manulife Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $169. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ARE as Downgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $165 suggesting that ARE could surge by 4.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $160.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $168.30/share. It started the day trading at $161.26 and traded between $159.80 and $160.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARE’s 50-day SMA is 158.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 149.42. The stock has a high of $163.51 for the year while the low is $110.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.76%, as 7.96M MFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.95% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 150.05, while the P/B ratio is 2.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 665.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ARE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 382,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,385,520 shares of ARE, with a total valuation of $2,988,014,710. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ARE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,178,056,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,475,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,287 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. which are valued at $1,052,337,315. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,813,037 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,813,037 shares and is now valued at $944,734,773. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.