Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Barclays was of a view that HES is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that HES is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $71.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $66.23 while ending the day at $66.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 34.69% incline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. HES had ended its last session trading at $67.45. Hess Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HES 52-week low price stands at $39.06 while its 52-week high price is $74.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Corporation generated 1.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. Hess Corporation has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. UBS also rated TNDM as Upgrade on October 04, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that TNDM could surge by 22.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.10% to reach $78.17/share. It started the day trading at $60.75 and traded between $59.58 and $60.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNDM’s 50-day SMA is 62.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.69. The stock has a high of $74.81 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.44%, as 5.92M HES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.40% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -765,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,338,355 shares of TNDM, with a total valuation of $368,506,646. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,167,136 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares by 10.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,074,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 194,257 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. which are valued at $143,181,129. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 215,252 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,961,703 shares and is now valued at $135,416,358. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.