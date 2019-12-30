Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the HLX stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Raymond James was of a view that HLX is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that HLX is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.44 while ending the day at $9.46. During the trading session, a total of 878553.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $9.82. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HLX 52-week low price stands at $5.19 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 286.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Wedbush also rated WLH as Upgrade on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that WLH could surge by 9.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.01% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.14 and traded between $19.81 and $20.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLH’s 50-day SMA is 20.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.83. The stock has a high of $21.70 for the year while the low is $10.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.65%, as 5.91M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.62% of William Lyon Homes shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 55,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,932,545 shares of WLH, with a total valuation of $102,991,540. Long Pond Capital LP meanwhile bought more WLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,564,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its William Lyon Homes shares by 0.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,773,478 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,515 shares of William Lyon Homes which are valued at $57,910,221. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its William Lyon Homes shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 45,589 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,089,214 shares and is now valued at $43,622,788. Following these latest developments, around 4.53% of William Lyon Homes stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.