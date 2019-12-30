Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

The shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on June 12, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B&G Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2019, to Neutral the BGS stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Credit Suisse was of a view that BGS is Underperform in its latest report on March 07, 2018. Berenberg thinks that BGS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.87.

The shares of the company added by 2.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.86 while ending the day at $18.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -0.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. BGS had ended its last session trading at $17.81. B&G Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 BGS 52-week low price stands at $14.20 while its 52-week high price is $31.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B&G Foods Inc. generated 267.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.04%. B&G Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Accumulate. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.55% to reach $14.18/share. It started the day trading at $12.85 and traded between $12.55 and $12.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 11.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.43. The stock has a high of $14.13 for the year while the low is $9.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.33%, as 18.93M BGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,327,038 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,442,438 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $222,004,877. Davis Selected Advisers LP meanwhile sold more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,634,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 81.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,433,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,129,616 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $124,164,758. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,452,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,693,664 shares and is now valued at $116,133,191. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.