Is There A Value in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) And The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

The shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unum Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that UNM is Neutral in its latest report on November 06, 2017. Citigroup thinks that UNM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $33.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.80 while ending the day at $28.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 19.89% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. UNM had ended its last session trading at $29.09. Unum Group currently has a market cap of $5.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.59. UNM 52-week low price stands at $24.71 while its 52-week high price is $38.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.41%. Unum Group has the potential to record 5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Evercore ISI also rated ALL as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $117 suggesting that ALL could surge by 3.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.24% to reach $116.38/share. It started the day trading at $112.12 and traded between $111.41 and $111.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALL’s 50-day SMA is 109.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.16. The stock has a high of $113.32 for the year while the low is $79.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.31%, as 3.40M UNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of The Allstate Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -125,140 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,065,300 shares of ALL, with a total valuation of $2,679,671,155. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ALL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,946,607,672 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Allstate Corporation shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,275,227 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -131,214 shares of The Allstate Corporation which are valued at $1,812,246,526. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its The Allstate Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,583 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,287,911 shares and is now valued at $1,034,208,890. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Allstate Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.