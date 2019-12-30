Is There A Value in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) And EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the SNDL stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $12. CIBC was of a view that SNDL is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SNDL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.22 while ending the day at $2.27. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -156.79% decline from the average session volume which is 808250.0 shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $2.39. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $1.88 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 115.27 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.25% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.73 and traded between $10.42 and $10.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQT's 50-day SMA is 9.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $21.86 for the year while the low is $8.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.39%, as 21.79M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.28% of EQT Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 5.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EQT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,875,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,276,583 shares of EQT, with a total valuation of $238,124,570. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EQT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,053,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EQT Corporation shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,836,647 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -206,839 shares of EQT Corporation which are valued at $181,903,928. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EQT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 788,694 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,484,185 shares and is now valued at $108,986,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of EQT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.