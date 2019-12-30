Is There A Value in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) And The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2018. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resolute Forest Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2018. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $12. CIBC was of a view that RFP is Sector Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that RFP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.065 while ending the day at $4.08. During the trading session, a total of 544638.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.84% decline from the average session volume which is 443380.0 shares. RFP had ended its last session trading at $4.27. Resolute Forest Products Inc. currently has a market cap of $361.08 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 30.89, with a beta of 1.64. Resolute Forest Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RFP 52-week low price stands at $3.37 while its 52-week high price is $9.66.

The Resolute Forest Products Inc. generated 69.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 238.1%.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Goldman also rated KHC as Downgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that KHC could down by -2.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.03% to reach $30.89/share. It started the day trading at $31.885 and traded between $31.53 and $31.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KHC’s 50-day SMA is 31.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.30. The stock has a high of $48.66 for the year while the low is $24.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.01%, as 12.88M RFP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.87% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 325,634,818 shares of KHC, with a total valuation of $9,931,861,949. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,576,849,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,811,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 979,962 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company which are valued at $909,243,095. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 465,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,139,070 shares and is now valued at $827,741,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of The Kraft Heinz Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.