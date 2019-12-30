Is There A Value in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) And American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.59.

The shares of the company added by 10.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -462.97% decline from the average session volume which is 353380.0 shares. NAKD had ended its last session trading at $1.61. NAKD 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $93.46.

The Naked Brand Group Limited generated 1.72 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.89% to reach $60.44/share. It started the day trading at $51.08 and traded between $50.58 and $51.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIG’s 50-day SMA is 52.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.20. The stock has a high of $58.66 for the year while the low is $37.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.52%, as 17.17M NAKD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of American International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more AIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,973,519 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,623,420 shares of AIG, with a total valuation of $3,982,329,297. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,547,999,149 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its American International Group Inc. shares by 2.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,454,342 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 877,992 shares of American International Group Inc. which are valued at $2,077,665,650. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 631,321 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,462,740 shares and is now valued at $2,025,447,888. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of American International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.