Is There A Value in Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) And MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

The shares of Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2016. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $3.25 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jason Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2016, to Buy the JASN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2016. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 25, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Stifel was of a view that JASN is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 764854.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.99% decline from the average session volume which is 523920.0 shares. JASN had ended its last session trading at $0.31. JASN 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The Jason Industries Inc. generated 92.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.22%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Jefferies also rated MPLX as Resumed on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that MPLX could surge by 21.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.77% to reach $32.81/share. It started the day trading at $26.10 and traded between $25.65 and $25.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPLX’s 50-day SMA is 25.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.16. The stock has a high of $35.85 for the year while the low is $22.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 22.42M JASN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of MPLX LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more MPLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 6,917,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 44,340,998 shares of MPLX, with a total valuation of $1,048,664,603. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more MPLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $692,162,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its MPLX LP shares by 26.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,718,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,865,166 shares of MPLX LP which are valued at $655,538,102. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its MPLX LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,539,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,988,607 shares and is now valued at $543,680,556. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MPLX LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.