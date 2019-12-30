Is There A Value in Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) And Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

The shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Health Insurance Innovations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2019, to Buy the HIIQ stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on October 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. First Analysis Sec was of a view that HIIQ is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 29, 2018. Raymond James thinks that HIIQ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.45 while ending the day at $18.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -85.43% decline from the average session volume which is 660100.0 shares. HIIQ had ended its last session trading at $19.75. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. currently has a market cap of $301.39 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.93, with a beta of 1.35. HIIQ 52-week low price stands at $15.95 while its 52-week high price is $46.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.51%. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. has the potential to record 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LEN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that LEN could surge by 14.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.04% to reach $65.67/share. It started the day trading at $56.39 and traded between $55.88 and $56.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEN’s 50-day SMA is 59.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.30. The stock has a high of $62.63 for the year while the low is $38.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.38%, as 13.44M HIIQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Lennar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 418,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,947,748 shares of LEN, with a total valuation of $1,846,033,168. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $982,708,518 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Lennar Corporation shares by 52.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,431,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,329,359 shares of Lennar Corporation which are valued at $920,492,494. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lennar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,251 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,507,334 shares and is now valued at $746,062,473. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Lennar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.