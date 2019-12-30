Is There A Value in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) And Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darden Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Sell the DRI stock while also putting a $115 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that DRI is Overweight in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that DRI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 126.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $125.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $107.30 while ending the day at $108.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -16.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. DRI had ended its last session trading at $108.91. Darden Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.15, with a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DRI 52-week low price stands at $95.83 while its 52-week high price is $128.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darden Restaurants Inc. generated 350.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.71%. Darden Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $92. BofA/Merrill also rated WAB as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that WAB could surge by 8.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.47% to reach $86.00/share. It started the day trading at $78.93 and traded between $78.16 and $78.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WAB’s 50-day SMA is 75.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.96. The stock has a high of $81.75 for the year while the low is $61.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.75%, as 12.33M DRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Wabtec Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WAB shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,670,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,407,022 shares of WAB, with a total valuation of $1,524,809,719. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more WAB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,396,419,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Wabtec Corporation shares by 25.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,460,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,963,620 shares of Wabtec Corporation which are valued at $1,136,151,507. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Wabtec Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,465,614 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,639,325 shares and is now valued at $993,071,765. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Wabtec Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.