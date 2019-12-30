Is There A Value in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) And LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

The shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on August 30, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Credit Suisse Group AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CS is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 27, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CS is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.76.

The shares of the company added by 1.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.39 while ending the day at $13.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 0.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. CS had ended its last session trading at $13.26. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a market cap of $35.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.45. CS 52-week low price stands at $10.38 while its 52-week high price is $13.70.

Credit Suisse Group AG has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.77% to reach $102.18/share. It started the day trading at $95.14 and traded between $93.67 and $93.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYB’s 50-day SMA is 93.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.05. The stock has a high of $98.91 for the year while the low is $68.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.70%, as 5.67M CS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.78, while the P/B ratio is 4.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LYB shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,477,377 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,333,340 shares of LYB, with a total valuation of $1,974,187,284. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LYB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,854,883,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by 9.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,247,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,539,033 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which are valued at $1,411,031,042. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,495,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,608,199 shares and is now valued at $1,166,762,735. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.