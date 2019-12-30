Is There A Value in China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) And Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -247.68% decline from the average session volume which is 353720.0 shares. XRF had ended its last session trading at $3.90. XRF 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. BofA/Merrill also rated MXIM as Reiterated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that MXIM could surge by 3.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.24% to reach $64.00/share. It started the day trading at $62.00 and traded between $61.34 and $61.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MXIM’s 50-day SMA is 58.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.49. The stock has a high of $65.73 for the year while the low is $47.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.97%, as 5.40M XRF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.49, while the P/B ratio is 9.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more MXIM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -3,331,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,349,262 shares of MXIM, with a total valuation of $1,946,572,678. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MXIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,789,696,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,261,717 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,750 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. which are valued at $864,881,502. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,328 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,444,189 shares and is now valued at $648,542,191. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.