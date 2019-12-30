Is Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Still Worth A Bite?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.57% on 12/27/19. The shares fell to a low of $8.2297 before closing at $8.56. Intraday shares traded counted 6.69 million, which was -32.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.05M. QRTEA’s previous close was $8.27 while the outstanding shares total $410.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.54, with weekly volatility at 3.41% and ATR at 0.37. The QRTEA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.72 and a $22.29 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Qurate Retail Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QRTEA, the company has in raw cash 605.0 million on their books with 1.2 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.83 billion million total, with 3.35 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Qurate Retail Inc. recorded a total of 3.09 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.6% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.71%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QRTEA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QRTEA attractive?

In related news, Chief Corp. Dev. Officer, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.32, for a total value of 490,737. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MALONE EVAN DANIEL now exercised an option 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. Also, Director, DIAS FIONA P exercised an option 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 06. The shares were price at an average price of 0.00 per share, with a total market value of 0. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RAPLEY DAVID E now holds 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Qurate Retail Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QRTEA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.67.