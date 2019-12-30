Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)?

The shares of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WESCO International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Northcoast was of a view that WCC is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that WCC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.09.

The shares of the company added by 2.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $58.50 while ending the day at $59.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -145.32% decline from the average session volume which is 466670.0 shares. WCC had ended its last session trading at $57.79. WESCO International Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.34, with a beta of 1.74. WESCO International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WCC 52-week low price stands at $42.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WESCO International Inc. generated 138.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.11%. WESCO International Inc. has the potential to record 5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated IONS as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that IONS could surge by 11.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.12% to reach $68.94/share. It started the day trading at $61.60 and traded between $60.6392 and $60.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IONS’s 50-day SMA is 59.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.96. The stock has a high of $86.58 for the year while the low is $50.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.61%, as 7.70M WCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.66% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 88.60, while the P/B ratio is 6.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more IONS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 22,096 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,922,683 shares of IONS, with a total valuation of $1,338,214,805. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IONS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $773,176,239 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,290,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -211,108 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $594,247,499. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,415,289 shares and is now valued at $538,241,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.